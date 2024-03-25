Tanaiste says a general election now would mean important new legislation is lost

Tanaiste Michael Martin says there are a number of important pieces of legislation going through the system that would be lost if a general election were to be called now.

Michael Martin was responding to ongoing calls for the government to go to the people following Leo Varadkar’s resignation last week, and his replacement yesterday as Fine Gael leader by Simon Harris, who is set to become Taoiseach next month.

Responding in the Dail to South Donegal Deputy Marian Harkin, Mr Martin said initiatives such as the Future Fund Bill are important, and he is committed to getting them passed………