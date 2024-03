Over €26,000 worth of drugs has been seized in Letterkenny and Ramelton.

A person was detained by the Donegal Divisional Drugs Unit in Letterkenny yesterday for the purpose of a search.

A quantity of Cannabis was subsequently found.

While a follow-up search in the Ramelton area saw €25,000 worth of Cannabis seized, €840 of MDMA, €600 of Ketamine and €210 of Cocaine.

Two people were arrested, charged and held overnight to appear at Letterkenny District Court today.