A woman and two children killed in Co. Mayo crash


Three people have died after a car collided with an articulated lorry on the N17 near Claremorris in Co. Mayo.

It’s understood the victims of the crash are a woman and two children.

Gardaí and other emergency services are at the scene of the fatal collision which happened just after 2pm on the N17 at Castlegar near Claremorris in County Mayo.

The road is closed in both directions, and is expected to remain closed for a number of hours, with local diversions in place.

The bodies of the woman and two children are being removed to Mayo University Hospital for post mortem examinations.

Gardai are asking any witnesses or motorists with dashcam footage to contact them.

Top Stories

pint bar pub alcohol drink drunk
News, Audio, Top Stories

Price of pint to rise again

26 March 2024
Candle
News, Top Stories

A woman and two children killed in Co. Mayo crash

26 March 2024
luh logo
Top Stories, News

Pilot scheme to facilitate transfer of patients from LUH to Galway to commence

26 March 2024
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in Co Derry on foot of extradition warrant for human trafficking offences

26 March 2024
Advertisement

