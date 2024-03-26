A woman and two children killed in Co. Mayo crash



Three people have died after a car collided with an articulated lorry on the N17 near Claremorris in Co. Mayo.

It’s understood the victims of the crash are a woman and two children.

Gardaí and other emergency services are at the scene of the fatal collision which happened just after 2pm on the N17 at Castlegar near Claremorris in County Mayo.

The road is closed in both directions, and is expected to remain closed for a number of hours, with local diversions in place.

The bodies of the woman and two children are being removed to Mayo University Hospital for post mortem examinations.

Gardai are asking any witnesses or motorists with dashcam footage to contact them.