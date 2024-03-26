Gardai applaud Simon Harris for condemning tri-colour on Pearse McAuley’s coffin

Simon Harris has been applauded by Gardaí for condemning the placement of the tri-colour over Garda killer Pearse McAuley’s coffin.

The funeral of the former-IRA member, who was convicted of killing Detective Garda Jerry McCabe in Limerick in 1996, took place last week.

During the ceremony in his hometown of Strabane, McAuley’s coffin was draped in an Irish flag which led to Mr. Harris saying he would “take back our flag.”

President of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors, Paul Curran, says it was an important statement: