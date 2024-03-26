Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Win A Home Makeover

Big Birthday Charity Day

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Housing policies must be re-evaluated – Gallagher

A Glenties area councillor says many rural areas of Donegal are losing out because national policy limits Donegal County Council from developing them.

Calling for a re-evaluation of national and local policies and priorities, Cllr Marie Therese Gallagher pointed to an instance where after a 12 years of consideration. a site for 14 social houses in Dungloe was lost.

Cllr. Marie Terese Gallagher says the criteria being imposed are ‘backwards’ and leaving small towns and villages at risk.

She says historically the building of houses led to the construction of facilities like footpaths, not the other way around……..

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

charliedail
News, Top Stories

McConalogue welcomes imminent review of Brexit’s impact on the CFP

26 March 2024
burtonport
News, Top Stories

Escalating costs mean more money must be sought for Burtonport development

26 March 2024
Uisce Eireann
News, Top Stories

Leak detection works taking place this morning in Kilcar and Ranmelton, burst main being repaired in Raphoe

26 March 2024
farm famers sheep
News, Audio, Top Stories

IFA warns farmers may soon be dumping wool rather than selling it if new markets aren’t found

26 March 2024
Advertisement

Related News

charliedail
News, Top Stories

McConalogue welcomes imminent review of Brexit’s impact on the CFP

26 March 2024
burtonport
News, Top Stories

Escalating costs mean more money must be sought for Burtonport development

26 March 2024
Uisce Eireann
News, Top Stories

Leak detection works taking place this morning in Kilcar and Ranmelton, burst main being repaired in Raphoe

26 March 2024
farm famers sheep
News, Audio, Top Stories

IFA warns farmers may soon be dumping wool rather than selling it if new markets aren’t found

26 March 2024
County House Lifford
News, Audio, Top Stories

Housing policies must be re-evaluated – Gallagher

26 March 2024
free school books
News, Audio, Top Stories

School principals say they need more support implementing fee school book scheme

25 March 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube