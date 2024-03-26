Housing policies must be re-evaluated – Gallagher

A Glenties area councillor says many rural areas of Donegal are losing out because national policy limits Donegal County Council from developing them.

Calling for a re-evaluation of national and local policies and priorities, Cllr Marie Therese Gallagher pointed to an instance where after a 12 years of consideration. a site for 14 social houses in Dungloe was lost.

Cllr. Marie Terese Gallagher says the criteria being imposed are ‘backwards’ and leaving small towns and villages at risk.

She says historically the building of houses led to the construction of facilities like footpaths, not the other way around……..