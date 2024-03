The Chairperson of the IFA’s National Sheep Committee says farmers in Donegal will soon be dumping wool rather than selling it.

It’s as a result of the price of wool, which currently sits at just 5 cent per kilo following a price collapse in 2016.

Letterkenny native, Adrian Gallagher, says there are opportunities to utilise wool in new ways, which need further investigation.

He told a meeting of Donegal County Council this week one of those potential uses is home insulation……………