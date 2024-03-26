Leak detection works taking place this morning in Kilcar and Ranmelton, burst main being repaired in Raphoe

Uisce Eireann say leak detection works may cause supply disruptions in Kilcar and surrounding areas today, with works scheduled to take place from 8am until 3pm.

It may take two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for supplies to fully return. Leak detection works in Ramelton today are expected to last until 5pm.

Meanwhile, repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Beltany, New Row and surrounding areas in Raphoe today, with an estimated completion time of 2pm.