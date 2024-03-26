People’s Document backers call for large turnout at meeting tonight

The backers of The People’s Document are appealing for a high turnout at a public meeting tonight.

The People’s Document, compiled from the experiences of those impacted by the crisis, was circulated to all politicians following a meeting held on March 4th. It sets out what they believe are the principles of a true 100% redress scheme.

The meeting gets underway at 7pm in The Inishowen Gateway Hotel, Buncrana.

In a social media post, Mica Action Group PRO Angela Ward says they are hoping for real change, but that will only come of the people force it…….