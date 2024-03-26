Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Win A Home Makeover

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

PSNI make three more arrests in Caldwell investigation

Police in the North investigating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell have arrested three men.

The 32, 48 and 49-year-olds were arrested in the Belfast area this morning, while a vehicle was seized for further examination.

DCI Caldwell was shot at a sports complex outside Omagh on February 22nd of last year as he was putting football gear into his car after a training session.

A number of people have already appeared before the courts in connection with his attempted murder.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

luh logo
Top Stories, News

Pilot scheme to transfer patients from LUH to Galway to commence

26 March 2024
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in Co Derry on foot of extradition warrant for human trafficking offences

26 March 2024
pearsemc
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai applaud Simon Harris for condemning tri-colour on Pearse McAuley’s coffin

26 March 2024
433869752_739821998330877_82585906390291696_n
News, Top Stories

No tax, no insurance, no NCT, no car – Donegal Gardaí

26 March 2024
Advertisement

Related News

luh logo
Top Stories, News

Pilot scheme to transfer patients from LUH to Galway to commence

26 March 2024
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in Co Derry on foot of extradition warrant for human trafficking offences

26 March 2024
pearsemc
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai applaud Simon Harris for condemning tri-colour on Pearse McAuley’s coffin

26 March 2024
433869752_739821998330877_82585906390291696_n
News, Top Stories

No tax, no insurance, no NCT, no car – Donegal Gardaí

26 March 2024
IMG_5507 (1)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Hundreds of nappies illegally dumped in West Donegal

26 March 2024
schoolbag back to school
News, Audio, Top Stories

ASTI calls for more to be done to see teachers living abroad come home

26 March 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube