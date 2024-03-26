PSNI make three more arrests in Caldwell investigation

Police in the North investigating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell have arrested three men.

The 32, 48 and 49-year-olds were arrested in the Belfast area this morning, while a vehicle was seized for further examination.

DCI Caldwell was shot at a sports complex outside Omagh on February 22nd of last year as he was putting football gear into his car after a training session.

A number of people have already appeared before the courts in connection with his attempted murder.