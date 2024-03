The search for Jordan Gallagher from Strabane, which had been ongoing since March 2nd has been stood down following the recovery of a body in the Foyle last night.

The Community Rescue Service says its volunteers were deployed on a daily basis since then, along with colleagues from Foyle Search and Rescue and Search & Rescue Dog Association Ireland North.

In a social media post, they say that last evening, a family friend located a body, believed to be that of the missing man.