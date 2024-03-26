Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Vandalism incident at Ballybofey and Stranorlar Community Garden

Gardaí recently received a report in relation to a criminal damage incident that occurred at the Twin Towns Community Garden in Ballybofey.

The incident occurred on Thursday the 7 th of March at 6.35pm. Two males entered the gardens and one of them produced a sharp object and cut a Polytunnel  six times before they
then left the area.

Gardai are urging anyone  who may have been in that area at the time or has dash cam footage to come forward.

They’re asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074-9167100.

