Calls for dedicated respite centre for children to be established in Donegal

Just 9 respite beds are available for children and adults in Donegal on a rotating basis.

Two of the four respite centres in Donegal are currently closed with Seaview Respite Centre and Ballymacool Respite House the only facilities operating.

Councillor Gerry McMonagle, a member of the Regional Health Forum says it is totally unacceptable that there is no specific centre for respite services for children in Donegal.

He’s calling for a dedicated respite centre for children to be established at the centre in Letterkenny: