Calls for dedicated respite centre for children to be established in Donegal

Just 9 respite beds are available for children and adults in Donegal on a rotating basis.

Two of the four respite centres in Donegal are currently closed with Seaview Respite Centre and Ballymacool Respite House the only facilities operating.

Councillor Gerry McMonagle, a member of the Regional Health Forum says it is totally unacceptable that there is no specific centre for respite services for children in Donegal.

He’s calling for a dedicated respite centre for children to be established at the centre in Letterkenny:

Rio 2
Rio Ferdinand backs cross-border project to help build relationships for young people across Ireland

27 March 2024
Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

27 March 2024
Calls for dedicated respite centre for children to be established in Donegal

27 March 2024
The People’s Document public meeting – Recap

27 March 2024
