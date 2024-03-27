Donegal company EPA’s national priority site for emissions to air

Odour and noise issues accounted for 90% of all complaints made to the Environmental Protection Agency last year.

The number of complaints received by the EPA is down by more than a third since 2021.

Its Waste Licence Enforcement Summary for 2023 also revealed its first successful District Court Prosecution for the extraction of peat without a licence.

A surface coating company in Donegal was highlighted as a national priority site for the EPA in 2022 for emissions to the air.

EPA Programme Manager Patrick Byrne says the majority of inspections are carried out unannounced: