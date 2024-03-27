Donegal County Council celebrates 125 years of modern local government

Celebrations are underway to mark 125 years since the establishment of modern local government.

The Department of Housing, Local Government & Heritage, with Local Government Archivists and Records Managers, have produced a national exhibition highlighting what has been achieved in this time.

The 1898 Local Government Ireland Act democratised local government and created modern local authorities, including Donegal County Council.

An exhibition will be on display in the County House in Lifford until Wednesday the 3rd of April.

It looks at many of the roles of the various Services within local government over the past 125 years, including the building and maintenance of roads, the development of the Fire Service, the building of social housing, the provision of clean water and modern sewerage systems and the increasing importance of town planning, since the 1934 Town and Regional Planning Act.

A commemorative photo with the present day elected members was taken in Lifford County House, ahead of a plenary meeting earlier this week.