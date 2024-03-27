Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Win A Home Makeover

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Donegal County Council to write to Minister over ‘serial’ planning permission objectors

Cathaoirleach of Glenties Municipal District has called for the planning permission objection fee be increased to a maximum of €500 to quash what he has called ‘serial objectors’.

Cllr Michael McClafferty told a plenary meeting of Donegal County Council that those living outside of Donegal, including in Northern Ireland should not have the right to object planning permission within the county borders.

He says objections for no apparent reason are ruining families’ lives, and that farmers in particular are suffering.

It led to a debate within the chamber, with it finally being decided a letter would be penned to the Department Minister and An Bord Pleanála, however, the fee increase would be excluded from this:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

psni logo
News, Top Stories

Men arrested in connection with DCI attempted murder released

27 March 2024
Road Closed 1
News, Top Stories

Doochary to Lettermacaward road closed for works to proceed

27 March 2024
240325 - 01
News, Top Stories

Donegal County Council celebrates 125 years of modern local government

27 March 2024
planning
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal County Council to write to Minister over ‘serial’ planning permission objectors

27 March 2024
Advertisement

Related News

psni logo
News, Top Stories

Men arrested in connection with DCI attempted murder released

27 March 2024
Road Closed 1
News, Top Stories

Doochary to Lettermacaward road closed for works to proceed

27 March 2024
240325 - 01
News, Top Stories

Donegal County Council celebrates 125 years of modern local government

27 March 2024
planning
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal County Council to write to Minister over ‘serial’ planning permission objectors

27 March 2024
8A2195A9-DB2C-44CA-9227-8F7BC0AADC1C
News, Top Stories

Huge turnout for politicians response to The People’s Document

26 March 2024
News Logo Posts
Playback, Audio

News, Sport, and Obituaries on Tuesday March 26th

26 March 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube