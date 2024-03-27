Donegal County Council to write to Minister over ‘serial’ planning permission objectors

Cathaoirleach of Glenties Municipal District has called for the planning permission objection fee be increased to a maximum of €500 to quash what he has called ‘serial objectors’.

Cllr Michael McClafferty told a plenary meeting of Donegal County Council that those living outside of Donegal, including in Northern Ireland should not have the right to object planning permission within the county borders.

He says objections for no apparent reason are ruining families’ lives, and that farmers in particular are suffering.

It led to a debate within the chamber, with it finally being decided a letter would be penned to the Department Minister and An Bord Pleanála, however, the fee increase would be excluded from this: