IFA urging farmers to seek support if livelihood is affected by weather

The IFA is asking farmers to come forward and seek support if the weather is seriously affecting their livelihoods.

Its warning some farmers can’t access their grass or plant crops because of the near constant wet conditions.

The IFA wants the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to produce a co-ordinated support plan for farmers at the National Fodder and Food Security Committee meeting this week.

President Francie Gorman says anyone who is struggling will be helped through this difficult period: