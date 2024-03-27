Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Sod turned at site of ‘Jim Lynch Community Building’ in Letterkenny

The sod was turned today on a major new €1.4 million development at Letterkenny Community Centre.

The new building will be known as the Jim Lynch Community building in memory of the late councillor who was a leading figure on the board of directors for many years and who was also the editor of the hugely popular Letterkenny Christmas Annual which is published by the centre.

The new community building, with two new state-of-the-art dressing rooms will be built beside the existing astroturf (4G) playing pitch which has been a huge success since it was completed in 2019.

Funding for the project is coming from the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, who has approved a grant of €300,000 from the Community Centre Investment Fund and a further €100,000 from the Dormant Accounts Fund, with Donegal County Council providing a grant of €200,000.

The balance must be met by the Community Centre, and a number of fundraising initiatives are in the pipeline.

The community building will be suitable for public events, meetings, and functions and will be able to host events for up to 70 people. It will also be available for birthday parties.

There are also plans to erect a stand in the future.

It is expected that the new development should take around seven months to complete.

Riana Lynch, daughter of the late Cllr Jim Lynch, told Chris Ashmore this afternoon that she can think of no more appropriate place for her father to be honoured……….

