Surveys conducted by DCC reveal true picture of dereliction

Surveys carried out by Donegal County Council have revealed the number of vacant properties in the county to be much less than figures provided by Geo Directory.

Latest statistics supplied by Geo Directory said there were 7,493 vacant properties in Donegal, equivalent to a vacancy rate of 9.2% which is almost triple the national average.

However, on the back of surveys carried out by Donegal County Council in a bid to tackle dereliction, that figure has been found to be much lower.

Surveys to identify vacant and derelict properties commenced in Donegal mid last year.

To date, 4,344 surveys have been carried out within a 1km buffer zone of Ramelton, Carrigart, Manorcunningham, Rathmullen, Milford, Bundoran, Ballyshannon, Donegal Town, Dungloe, Ardara, Falcarragh, Carndonagh, Moville, Buncrana, Malin, Ballybofey, Stranorlar, Lifford and Raphoe.

During a presentation on the Croí Conaithe scheme today, the Council’s Town Regeneration Officer says to date, 890 vacant properties, 63 derelict buildings and 770 not vacant properties have been identified.

The local authority says 167 property owners have been identified and engaged with in the areas of Ballybofey/ Stranorlar, Carndonagh, Lifford and Malin.

In 2023, 353 vacant property owners were identified and engagement commenced in terms of outlining to them what grants are available to bring the property back into use.

