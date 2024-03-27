Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Win A Home Makeover

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

The message at The People’s Document meeting was clear – ‘change is needed’

The message was clear at last night’s public meeting on ‘The People’s Document’, a joint initiative of defective block campaign groups in Donegal, that change is needed.

Politicians had the opportunity in front of over 1,000 people to outline their response to the document which sets out four principles the groups believe will deliver 100% redress for homeowners.

Around 75% of Donegal County Councillors were in attendance, along with election candidates and Donegal Deputies Thomas Pringle, Pearse Doherty, Padraig MacLochlainn and Joe McHugh.

Deputies Pringle and McHugh fully endorsed ‘The People’s Document’ however, Sinn Fein failed to do so.

They say, if in Government, they will deliver 100% redress for principle private residences and one rental property.

Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn says in terms of other affected properties, his party believes a further assessment is needed:

 

Campaigner, Michael Doherty says going forward greater engagement with political parties is vital to hammer out the details of ‘The People’s Document’:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Brian Carr 1
News, Top Stories

Brian Carr temporarily co-opted onto DCC

27 March 2024
leodail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Leo Varadkar attending what is likely to be his last Cabinet meeting

27 March 2024
IMG_5521
News, Audio, Top Stories

The message at The People’s Document meeting was clear – ‘change is needed’

27 March 2024
School
News, Audio, Top Stories

58% of teachers experience physical aggression from students

27 March 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Brian Carr 1
News, Top Stories

Brian Carr temporarily co-opted onto DCC

27 March 2024
leodail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Leo Varadkar attending what is likely to be his last Cabinet meeting

27 March 2024
IMG_5521
News, Audio, Top Stories

The message at The People’s Document meeting was clear – ‘change is needed’

27 March 2024
School
News, Audio, Top Stories

58% of teachers experience physical aggression from students

27 March 2024
farm
News, Audio, Top Stories

IFA urging farmers to seek support if livelihood is affected by weather

27 March 2024
8A2195A9-DB2C-44CA-9227-8F7BC0AADC1C
News, Top Stories

Huge turnout for politicians response to The People’s Document

27 March 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube