The message at The People’s Document meeting was clear – ‘change is needed’

The message was clear at last night’s public meeting on ‘The People’s Document’, a joint initiative of defective block campaign groups in Donegal, that change is needed.

Politicians had the opportunity in front of over 1,000 people to outline their response to the document which sets out four principles the groups believe will deliver 100% redress for homeowners.

Around 75% of Donegal County Councillors were in attendance, along with election candidates and Donegal Deputies Thomas Pringle, Pearse Doherty, Padraig MacLochlainn and Joe McHugh.

Deputies Pringle and McHugh fully endorsed ‘The People’s Document’ however, Sinn Fein failed to do so.

They say, if in Government, they will deliver 100% redress for principle private residences and one rental property.

Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn says in terms of other affected properties, his party believes a further assessment is needed:

Campaigner, Michael Doherty says going forward greater engagement with political parties is vital to hammer out the details of ‘The People’s Document’: