Barrett and Toland secure their spots in Irish squad ahead of crunch EURO Qualifiers

Donegal’s Amber Barrett and Tyler Toland have been named in the Republic of Ireland Women’s squad for the crucial upcoming EURO 2025 qualifying matches against France and England.

Barrett keeps her place in the squad from the last set of fixtures while Toland makes a comeback to the squad after being absent for two international friendly games against Italy and Wales in February. Both players will be keen to make an impact in what will be two difficult matches.

Ireland travel to face France in Metz on Friday the 5th of April, before hosting England at the Aviva Stadium the following Tuesday.