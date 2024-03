5 Donegal boxers will be in action in the semi-final stages of the National Boy/Girl 4 Championships taking place in the National Stadium tomorrow afternoon (Friday).

Dunfanaghy will be represented by Carys McFadden, Alisha Boyle and Shauna Doohan, while Molly Lafferty will represent Twintowns.

Raphoe’s “Blonde Bomber” Taylor Parke will also be competing at the event.

The action gets underway at 3:30pm tomorrow and the winners will progress to Saturday’s finals.