Families need ancillary money up front – Cllr McDermott

An Inishowen councillor is calling on the Housing Minister to review the criteria for the ancillary grant applications for the Defective Concrete Block Scheme.

The grant awards up to €15,000 when invoices are provided for costs that covers alternative accommodation while the home undergoes remediation.

However, Cllr Martin McDermott, Chairperson of the Enhanced Defective Concrete Block Grant committee says families simply don’t have the cash to put upfront in order to claim the money back later once they receive an invoice.

He said as it stands now, other family members are unable to pitch in, as the money must come from the account of the grant applicant: