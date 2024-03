13,841 people were registered as homeless in Ireland in February – a new record.

The total figure includes 4,170 children.

There was a 10% increase in the number of adults homeless in the North West, totalling to 173 , 70 of them in Donegal.

The North West seen 22 families without a home last month, one family more than January, however the number of children seeking emergency accommodation remains the same at 49.