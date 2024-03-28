Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gritters out in Donegal this evening


All roads on the Donegal Winter Maintenance programme will be treated this evening from 6 o’clock.

Donegal County Council are urging drivers to assume no road is ice free.

The gritting route index as follows:

01: National Primary North
02: National Primary Central
03: National Primary South
04: Inishowen South
05: Inishowen East
06: Inishowen West
07: Milford South
08: Milford North
09: Cill Ulta East
10: Cill Ulta West
11: Na Rosa
12: Binswilly
13: Stranorlar North
14: Stranorlar East
15: Stranorlar West
16: Donegal West
17: Donegal North
18: Donegal South
19: Donegal National Secondary
BT: Buncrana Town
LT: Letterkenny Town

