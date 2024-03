A man in his 20s has been killed in a road crash in Co Roscommon.

He was driving a car which was involved in a crash with a lorry on the Athlone Road at Newtown at 10pm last night.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The road is closed for a forensic examination and diversions are in place.

It brings to 55 the amount of people killed on the roads so far this year.