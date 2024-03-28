Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Need for the restoration of day services at Carndonagh Community Hospital back in spotlight

The need for the restoration of day services at Carndonagh Community Hospital is back in the spotlight this week.

Councillor Albert Doherty welcomed a working group meeting taking place to develop a schedule of potential accommodation and to prioritise services within the grounds of Carndonagh Community Hospital.

At a meeting of the Regional Health Forum this week however, Cllr Doherty asked that the reopening of the service which closed at the start of the pandemic would remain a priority.

Meanwhile, a survey carried out by the Restoration of Carndonagh Day Services Committee has revealed almost 300 people said they would avail of the service if they were operational.

Tony Doherty, a member of the committee says the response to the survey speaks volumes for the need to get the day services back up and running:

