Two Donegal beneficiaries as McEntee announces extra funding for DSGBV services

Two services in Donegal are to benefit after Justice Minister Helen McEntee today confirmed details of additional funding for domestic, sexual and gender-based violence services.

Donegal Rape Crisis Centre receives just over €142,000, and Donegal Womens Refuge receives an extra €59,000.

It’s part of a €6.3 million national funding package which sees 43 groups around the country receiving extra cash.

28 March 2024

The Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee TD, has announced details of additional funding for domestic, sexual and gender-based violence (DSGBV) services following a targeted open call.

An extra €6.3m funding is being provided this year to established DSGBV service providers including:

€2.5m to address critical needs and emerging demands for domestic violence services;

€1.3m to address critical needs and emerging demands for sexual violence services; and

€2.5m for refuge and safe home development

More than €5.4m of this funding is being allocated immediately with the remainder assigned to support projects which will deliver additional refuge places as they progress throughout the year.

Minister McEntee said:

“This additional 6.3 million in funding is testament to this Government’s steadfast commitment to tackling domestic, sexual and gender-based violence and to supporting the services on the frontline who are supporting victims.

“We know more people are seeking help from domestic, sexual and gender-based violence services, and we are determined to ensure that the necessary supports and staffing is there to meet the demands across the country, including for young people and in rural areas.

The extra 2.5 million for safe accommodation is particularly important, and will help deliver additional refuge spaces in our priority locations.”

Some 43 organisations were deemed successful following an evaluation process conducted by Tusla in collaboration with the Department of Justice. The funding from individual organisations ranges from €10,000 to more than €420,000.

A full list of successful applicants is listed below and includes national organisations such as Women’s Aid and Barnardos, as well as local services such as Wexford Rape Crisis Centre and Longford Women’s Link.

Last November, established DSGBV organisations were invited to submit requirements or proposals for additional funding in a number of areas ,including to ensure greater coverage in rural areas for domestic violence series, and to help meet the needs of young people requiring sexual violence services.

The €2.5m for safe accommodation is focused on the priority sites identified under the Zero Tolerance Strategy, with a significant portion allocated to the staffing of new refuges.

The additional funding will be overseen by the new DSGBV agency Cuan.

Cuan has been allocated a total budget of approximately €59 million for 2024 which represents a record increase in funding for combatting domestic, sexual and gender-based violence in Ireland. This significant funding will support the implementation of the Zero Tolerance Strategy and will assist Cuan in meeting the needs of victims and survivors of DSGBV around the country.

Dr Stephanie O’Keeffe, CEO of Cuan said,

“This additional funding will help expand services and supports around the country and help address unmet need with a focus on those with additional vulnerabilities or complex needs.

“This funding is also a sign of the important collaboration between the DSGBV services sector and Cuan, as we work to build partnerships and become a driving force for Zero tolerance for DSGBV in Ireland.”

Of the €59 million assigned to Cuan for this year, €44 million is for frontline service delivery. This allocation for frontline service delivery includes an additional €7.9 million secured by Minister McEntee.

Within the €59 million budget for Cuan, the Department of Justice has also allocated €4.25 million for providing funding to promote and assist the development of specific support services for victims and survivors of DSGBV within the criminal justice system.

The Department of Justice has also prioritised an allocation for awareness raising campaigns and funding for perpetrator programmes.

Organisation Name Funding 1 ADAPT DAS €104,744.95 2 Adapt Kerry Limited €64,127.66 3 Aoibhneas Ltd €233,769.00 4 Bray Womens Refuge €45,476.00 5 Clare Haven Services Ltd €60,861.00 6 Cope Galway €133,523.00 7 Cuan Saor €30,000.00 8 Cuanlee Ltd €154,125.00 9 Donegal Womens Refuge €59,100.00 10 Drogheda Womens Refuge €169,000.00 11 Esker House Domestic Abuse Support Service €165,913.00 12 Amber Kilkenny Womens Refuge €142,000.00 13 Meath Women’s Aid Housing Association CLG €323,986.00 14 Oasis €304,684.00 15 Saoirse Domestic Abuse Services €296,000.00 16 Sonas €40,078.87 17 Wexford Womens Refuge €560,897.31 18 Womens Aid Dundalk Ltd. €300,310.00 19 Barnardos €80,000.00 20 Domestic Violence Advocacy Service (DVAS) €180,000.00 21 Good Shepherd Cork €77,000.00 22 Laois Domestic Abuse Service €82,888.00 23 Longford Womens Link €105,312.00 24 Mens Development Network €85,000.00 25 Ascend Domestic Abuse Service For Women – NTDC €45,462.00 26 Offaly DV Support Services €22,000.00 27 One Stop Shop Cork (OSS Cork) €36,030.00 28 Roscommon Safelink Ltd €108,800.00 29 Teach Tearmainn Housing Association CLG €27,709.00 30 Womens Aid €102,663.00 31 Y.A.N.A -your Are Not Alone DC/DV €92,630.00 32 Athlone Rape Crisis Centre €10,000.00 33 Donegal Rape Crisis Centre €142,247.00 34 Dublin Rape Crisis Centre €421,315.00 35 Galway Rape Crisis Centre €269,609.00 36 Kerry Rape Crisis Centre €28,049.00 37 Kilkenny Rape Crisis Centre €11,505.00 38 Sligo Rape Crisis & Sexual Abuse Counselling €40,000.00 39 Rape Crisis Midwest Ltd €55,617.00 40 Tullamore RCC €36,087.00 41 Cork Rape Crisis Centre T/A Sexual Violence Centre Cork €70,000.00 42 Tipperary Rape Crisis Centre €32,000.00 43 Wexford Rape Crisis Centre €70,000.00

