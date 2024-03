Tyrone defeated Derry by 0-13 to 1-8 in the Eir Grid Ulster GAA Football Under 20 Championship at Celtic Park last night.

Having led by 3 points going into the closing stages, Tyrone found themselves level after Derry hit the net.

Gavin Potter stepped up to kick a late, late winner for the Red Hand county in what was a thrilling finale to the game.

After the game, Tyrone boss Paul Devlin praised his side’s resilience to win after conceding the late goal. He spoke to Francis Mooney…