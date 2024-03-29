40% increase in LUH ED attendances

There’s been a 40% increase in the number of people attending the Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital over the past four years.

35% of the people who attended the hospital’s ED required admission.

From 2020 to 2023, a total of 178, 919 people presented at the Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital.

The number of people seeking care at the ED increased 40% from 36,867 people in 2020 to 51,822 last year.

35% of patients who attended at the Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital in 2023 were admitted for further care.

The figures released to Cllr Cillian Murphy also revealed that there was a 27% increase in admissions to the hospital from the ED between 2020 and 2023.