An Inishowen councillor is calling for more garda resources in Donegal, namely for the status of rural garda stations to be re-instated.

Cllr Terry Crossan and Cllr Albert Doherty moved similar motions at a plenary meeting of Donegal County Council pertaining to the greater need for garda services in the area.

Cllr Crossan highlighted the effects of urban sprawl in West Donegal, saying one such impact is the clear increase in drug use and criminality: