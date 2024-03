One of the biggest events in the north-west athletics calendar is on this Easter Saturday with the running of the annual Ballyliffin Coastal Challenge, which gets underway at 1.30 pm.

There are two distances, seven miles and ten miles.

It’s a sell out event and a big crowd is expected.

Check-in opens today (Friday) and is available from 4.00 to 6.00 pm, and reopens at 9.30 am on Saturday.