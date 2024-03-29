Early start for Donegal gritters tomorrow morning

The gritters will be out early tomorrow morning as a number of routes on the Donegal County Council Winter Maintenance Programme are to be treated.
This is to commence at 6am tomorrow morning.
Donegal county council are urging drivers to assume no road is ice free.
The following routes will be gritted from 6AM on Sat. 30/03:
01: National Primary North
02: National Primary Central
03: National Primary South
04: Inishowen South
05: Inishowen East
06: Inishowen West
07: Milford South
09: Cill Ulta East
12: Binswilly
14: Stranorlar East
16: Donegal West
17: Donegal North
18: Donegal South
BT: Buncrana Town Council