Early start for Donegal gritters tomorrow morning

The gritters will be out early tomorrow morning as a number of routes on the Donegal County Council Winter Maintenance Programme are to be treated.

This is to commence at 6am tomorrow morning.

Donegal county council are urging drivers to assume no road is ice free.

The following routes will be gritted from 6AM on Sat. 30/03:

01: National Primary North

02: National Primary Central

03: National Primary South

04: Inishowen South

05: Inishowen East

06: Inishowen West

07: Milford South

09: Cill Ulta East

12: Binswilly

14: Stranorlar East

16: Donegal West

17: Donegal North

18: Donegal South

BT: Buncrana Town Council