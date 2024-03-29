Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Four hospitalised and man arrested following Dungloe crash this afternoon

Four people have been hospitalised and a man arrested following a two car crash in Dungloe this afternoon.

It happened at approximately 1.10pm on the N56.

The driver of the first car, and the three female passengers, one aged in their 50’s and 60’s are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries in Letterkenny University Hospital.

The other driver, a man in his 30s was arrested and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda Station.

He has since been charged and bailed to appear before Dungloe District Court on the morning of Tuesday 9th April.

The road is currently open.

Investigations are ongoing.

No further information is available at this time.

