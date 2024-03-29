Government accused of ‘unmitigated failure’ in solving housing crisis

The government is being accused of an unmitigated failure when it comes to solving the housing crisis.

The Labour Leader says the latest homeless figures are not just statistics, but represent real lives devastated by government inaction.

Department of Housing figures show 13,841 people were in emergency accommodation in February, which included 4,170 children.

In Donegal, the number of adults homeless is up 14% while the number of children without a home remains at 49 in the North West.

Ivana Bacik says the government needs to spell out what it intends to do to rectify the problem: