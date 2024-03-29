Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Win A Home Makeover

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Government accused of ‘unmitigated failure’ in solving housing crisis

The government is being accused of an unmitigated failure when it comes to solving the housing crisis.

The Labour Leader says the latest homeless figures are not just statistics, but represent real lives devastated by government inaction.

Department of Housing figures show 13,841 people were in emergency accommodation in February, which included 4,170 children.

In Donegal, the number of adults homeless is up 14% while the number of children without a home remains at 49 in the North West.

Ivana Bacik says the government needs to spell out what it intends to do to rectify the problem:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Vote Election Ballot Box
News, Top Stories

Two more people declare their intention to contest local elections in Donegal

29 March 2024
Nurse
News, Audio, Top Stories

People urged to stay away from EDs unless absolutely necessary this weekend

29 March 2024
homeless abuse
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government accused of ‘unmitigated failure’ in solving housing crisis

29 March 2024
Picture 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

The North West is entering a new economic chapter – North’s Economy Minister

29 March 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Vote Election Ballot Box
News, Top Stories

Two more people declare their intention to contest local elections in Donegal

29 March 2024
Nurse
News, Audio, Top Stories

People urged to stay away from EDs unless absolutely necessary this weekend

29 March 2024
homeless abuse
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government accused of ‘unmitigated failure’ in solving housing crisis

29 March 2024
Picture 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

The North West is entering a new economic chapter – North’s Economy Minister

29 March 2024
garda check point
News, Audio, Top Stories

Councillors call for more garda resources in Inishowen

29 March 2024
luh logo
News, Top Stories

40% increase in LUH ED attendances

29 March 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube