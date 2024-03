Derry City have slumped to a first home defeat of the season after going down 1-0 to Galway United at the Ryan McBride Brandywell this evening.

Stephen Walsh netted late on for the visitors to give them a well-deserved 3 points in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

Derry manager Higgins spoke to the press after the game and called the performance as “unacceptable”…