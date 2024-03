Ireland has the third highest number of deaths on rural roads in the EU.

That’s according to a new report from the European Transport Safety Council, which finds more than two thirds of all deaths happen outside motorways and built-up areas.

67% of all road deaths between 2020 and 2022 in Ireland were on rural roads, compared with an EU average of 52%.

The Council says average speeds on rural roads in Ireland have been increasing in recent years, but decreasing in other European countries.