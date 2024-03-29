Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Irish consumers to brave price hikes on Monday

A number of broadband and phone providers are increasing charges on Monday.

Eir and Vodafone bills face an inflation linked rise.

Other providers are set to increase their prices in the coming weeks.

Personal Finance Editor with the Irish Independent, Charlie Weston, says other countries are trying to stop these types of increases:

Meanwhile, consumers and motorists are set to be hit with a range of price rises from Monday.

Excise duty on petrol and diesel is going up by 4 and 3 cent respectively.

