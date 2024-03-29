Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
McNamee nets winner for Harps in Limerick

Finn Harps’ match-winner Tony McNamee

Finn Harps have gone into 2nd position in the SSE Airtricity First Division after beating Treaty United 1-0 at Market Field in Limerick this evening.

Tony McNamee netted the well-deserved winner in the 80th minute to give the Ballybofey side a valuable 3 points.

Harps had numerous chances in the first half and were unlucky not to be ahead at the half way point.

They continued creating chances after the break and it was McNamee who popped up with the all-important winner after good work from Chris Lotefa.

Tonight’s victory now leaves Harps just 3 points off leaders Cork City.

Michael Cooke reported live from Finn Park at full time…

 

