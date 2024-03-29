People urged to stay away from EDs unless absolutely necessary this weekend

People are being urged to stay away from hospital emergency departments unless absolutely necessary this weekend.

The HSE is instead asking the public to consider all other options like pharmacies, out of hours GP services and minor injury clinics.

Its expecting a busy bank holiday weekend at hospitals which are already ‘extremely busy’, but the executive says all patients who do present at ED’s will be seen and treated, with the sickest and most urgent cases prioritised.

It comes as the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation battles the HSE recruitment freeze at the WRC.

Sinn Fein Health spokesperson David Cullinane says a lack of staff is a core issue: