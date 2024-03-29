Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Win A Home Makeover

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

People urged to stay away from EDs unless absolutely necessary this weekend

People are being urged to stay away from hospital emergency departments unless absolutely necessary this weekend.

The HSE is instead asking the public to consider all other options like pharmacies, out of hours GP services and minor injury clinics.

Its expecting a busy bank holiday weekend at hospitals which are already ‘extremely busy’, but the executive says all patients who do present at ED’s will be seen and treated, with the sickest and most urgent cases prioritised.

It comes as the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation battles the HSE recruitment freeze at the WRC.

Sinn Fein Health spokesperson David Cullinane says a lack of staff is a core issue:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Vote Election Ballot Box
News, Top Stories

Two more people declare their intention to contest local elections in Donegal

29 March 2024
Nurse
News, Audio, Top Stories

People urged to stay away from EDs unless absolutely necessary this weekend

29 March 2024
homeless abuse
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government accused of ‘unmitigated failure’ in solving housing crisis

29 March 2024
Picture 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

The North West is entering a new economic chapter – North’s Economy Minister

29 March 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Vote Election Ballot Box
News, Top Stories

Two more people declare their intention to contest local elections in Donegal

29 March 2024
Nurse
News, Audio, Top Stories

People urged to stay away from EDs unless absolutely necessary this weekend

29 March 2024
homeless abuse
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government accused of ‘unmitigated failure’ in solving housing crisis

29 March 2024
Picture 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

The North West is entering a new economic chapter – North’s Economy Minister

29 March 2024
garda check point
News, Audio, Top Stories

Councillors call for more garda resources in Inishowen

29 March 2024
luh logo
News, Top Stories

40% increase in LUH ED attendances

29 March 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube