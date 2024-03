Finn Harps have gone into 2nd place in the SSE Airtricity League First Division tonight after a 1-0 win on the road against Treaty United.

Manager Darren Murphy has praised his side’s organisation and discipline after a late Tony McNamee effort took all 3 points from Market Field in Limerick this evening.

Murphy described the victory as a “big result” and was delighted to come away with the win.

After the game, he spoke to Michael Cooke…