Rugby: City of Derry aiming for Ulster glory

Photo: City of Derry Rugby Football Club (Facebook)

City of Derry will face Dromore in the Ulster Junior Cup Final at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast tomorrow (Saturday) at 5pm.

Alex McDonald spoke to Highland Radio’s Oisin Kelly on The Score on Thursday night to preview the match…

 

 

jeffrey donaldson dup
News, Top Stories

BREAKING: Jeffrey Donaldson resigns as DUP leader amid sexual offence charges

29 March 2024
money cash budget euro (3)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Irish consumers to brave price hikes on Monday

29 March 2024
Gritter
News, Top Stories

Early start for Donegal gritters tomorrow morning

29 March 2024
social media
News, Top Stories

Social Democrats see 230% increase in followers since 2022

29 March 2024
Advertisement

