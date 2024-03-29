Rugby: City of Derry aiming for Ulster glory

City of Derry will face Dromore in the Ulster Junior Cup Final at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast tomorrow (Saturday) at 5pm.
Alex McDonald spoke to Highland Radio’s Oisin Kelly on The Score on Thursday night to preview the match…
City of Derry will face Dromore in the Ulster Junior Cup Final at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast tomorrow (Saturday) at 5pm.
Alex McDonald spoke to Highland Radio’s Oisin Kelly on The Score on Thursday night to preview the match…
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland