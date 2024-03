The Tánaiste says the introduction of the smoking ban twenty years ago today paved the way for other countries to follow suit.

Ireland became the first country in the world to ban smoking in indoor public spaces back in 2004.

Smoking here has reduced from 27% to 18% since, and 74 other countries have followed suit.

Tánaiste Micheal Martin – who was the Health Minister when the ban was introduced – says the international reaction was incredible: