The Social Democrats have seen the largest increase in social media followers among political parties since 2022.

The party has grown its following by 230% since September 2022 – adding 126,000 followers across all platforms.

Sinn Féin is leading the way with a total of 934,000 followers.

The analysis, by Mulley Communications, found Sinn Féin has more followers than all parties combined and is dominant across all platforms.