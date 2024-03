Two more people have declared their intention to contest this year’s local elections in Donegal.

Convoy woman Selina O’Donnell who is now living in West Donegal will run as an independent in the Glenties local electoral area.

She says local business, the fishing industry and rural services will be some of the issues she will focus on if elected.

Meanwhile, Séimi Ó Dubhthaigh has been named as a Labour Party candidate in the Glenties local electoral area.