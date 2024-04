A car was seized and a driver arrested yesterday by the Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit.

Gardai stopped a car at a checkpoint and upon further inspection found it had no NCT or tax. The vehicle was subsequently seized and fixed charge penalty notices are to be issued.

Meanwhile, a car was stopped on the outskirts of Letterkenny and the driver tested positive for cocaine. They were arrested.

Gardai are once again warning motorists to never take risks on the roads.