Councillor says safety works must be prioritised on the N14

A Letterkenny councillor says safety works must take place on the N14 Manorcunningham to Lifford Road in response to a number of fatalities, the most recent of them just before Christmas.

Cllr Donal Coyle says he’s awaiting the results of a safety review, and he’s also hopeful that the council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland will be able to do some road repairs between Mondooey and Ballyholey.

There is a long term plan for that road to be replaced under the Ten-T programme, but that’s several years down the line.

Cllr Coyle says that cannot be an excuse for inaction, and the impending safety review must be acted on……..