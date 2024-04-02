Gardai investigating vacant home break ins in Ballyshannon

Investigations are underway into break ins at two vacant properties in Ballyshannon in recent weeks.

Damage was caused to the front door of a holiday home in the Tubber, Cavangarden area and entry gained.

Meanwhile, in the same area, the front door of another property was forced open and the house ransacked.

Nothing was stolen during both break ins.

Gardai believe the burglaries which have only recently been reported may be connected and may have occurred between March 1st and 30th.

They’re appealing to anyone who observed any suspicious activity last month to come forward.