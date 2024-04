A Finn Valley councillor is urging Donegal County Council to widen the lane leading to the Robert Emmet’s GAA Club premises outside Castlefinn.

Cllr Patrick McGowan says work on the Lifford to Castlefinn Greenway has meant the laneway has narrowed even more, and he’s concerned that may create a road safety issue.

He says the Greenway project is proving a huge success, and he doesn’t want to see that compromised……….