Operation Enable launched in Ballyshannon

Gardai in Donegal have launched Operation Enable.

The multi-agency initiative involving Gardai, Donegal County Council, the Disabled Drivers Association of Ireland and the Irish Wheelchair Association aims to target the unauthorised use of disabled parking bays and disabled parking permits.

The operation which is underway in the Ballyshannon District will conclude on Monday April 8th.

There will also be a focus on other forms of illegal parking within the Ballyshannon District that interferes with or restricts the free movement of people with disabilities or limited mobility.