Petrol bombs thrown and van set on fire during disorder in Derry yesterday

Disorder in Derry yesterday saw an unnotified parade take place, petrol bombs thrown by young people and a van set on fire.

Members of the media also came under attack.

Several warnings were issued by police from a drone as an un-notified parade got underway on Central Drive in the Creggan area of Derry yesterday afternoon.

The warnings were ignored and police observed petrol bombs being prepared by young people prior to the parade.

Meanwhile, a local person’s van was set on fire next to a local community hall on Central drive and a number of petrol bombs thrown in the area.

Petrol bombs were also thrown at members of the media.

Derry City & Strabane Area Commander, Chief Superintendent Gillian Kearney says an investigation has commenced and footage obtained will be reviewed.

Meanwhile SDLP leader, Foyle MP Colum Eastwood says yesterday’s disorder is the last thing that the community wants or needs.

